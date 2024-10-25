Dan Orlovsky Says There Is ‘0% Chance’ Browns Will Land 1 QB In Draft

Last season was somewhat of a miracle season for the Browns, who somehow managed to win 11 games despite losing quarterback Deshaun Watson and star running back Nick Chubb to season-ending injuries.

But this season is looking like a lost one and perhaps a disaster for the 1-6 Browns.

While Chubb has returned, Watson is done for the year with a torn Achilles, and plenty of Browns fans are hoping that was the final straw in Watson’s time with the team.

Those same fans are also hoping their team will get to draft a stellar quarterback this spring such as Shedeur Sanders of the University of Colorado at Boulder, but ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky gave them a reality check by saying there is a 0 percent chance Shedeur gets drafted by Cleveland.

There is a 0% chance Deion let’s Shedeur get drafted by Cleveland Cleveland/Carolina will not happen. https://t.co/8jH95ovx1w — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 25, 2024

Sanders is the son of Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders, who took over head coaching duties at the University of Colorado at Boulder prior to the 2023 season.

Orlovsky believes the elder Sanders wouldn’t let his son play for the Browns, or, for that matter, the Carolina Panthers, who, like Cleveland, are 1-6.

The younger Sanders is in his senior season and his second at Colorado, and in seven games this year, he has thrown for 2,268 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing 72.2 percent of his pass attempts.

In the meantime, with Watson done for the year, Jameis Winston is set to start under center for the Browns, and he could be poised to do relatively well, as he led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards as recently as 2019.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Derrick Henry