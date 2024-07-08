Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, July 8, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Dawand Jones Shares Interesting Social Media Profile Picture

Dawand Jones Shares Interesting Social Media Profile Picture

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones
Dawand Jones (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

As a 6-foot-8, 374-pound athlete, Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones towers over most players in the NFL with his large frame, earning the athlete the “Big Thanos” moniker.

It’s a nickname the second-year athlete has embraced despite Thanos serving as a villain in the Marvel comics.

Jones has embraced the role so much that the 22-year-old athlete has created a profile picture based off the Marvel character.

The tackle shared on Twitter this weekend a new profile picture with the comic book creation coming to life on the football field wearing Jones’ No. 79 Browns jersey.

Jones is using the image as his profile picture for both his Instagram and Twitter accounts, further embracing the nickname further in his second NFL season.

In 2023, Jones started nine of the 11 games he played for Cleveland, replacing offensive lineman Jack Conklin after his season-ending injury in the Week 1 win over Cincinnati.

Jones also suffered a knee injury last year, missing significant playing time at the end of the season.

Now, Jones, Conklin, and fifth-year athlete Jedrick Wills are vying for the starting tackle roles this season.

Jones had a busy weekend beyond changing profile pictures as the tackle was the INDY 200 Grand Marshal at the July 7 race.

INDYCAR on NBC’s Twitter account shared a video with Jones signaling the start of the race procedure.

Jones will have a two-week break before reporting to the Browns training camp on July 23 in Berea.

Cleveland will begin their training camp at The Greenbrier again this season before returning to the team’s headquarters in August.

NEXT:  Analyst Links 2 Free Agents As Potential Browns Targets
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to the sidelines during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

3 Reasons The Browns Could Struggle Offensively To Start This Season

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Analyst Links 2 Free Agents As Potential Browns Targets

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp

Analyst Identifies Intriguing Browns MVP Candidate

1 day ago

Former Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr.

Analyst Makes Bold Statement About Browns 2024 NFL Draft Class

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr.

Browns RB Shares Interesting Video With 3 Fellow Runners

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About 1 Browns LB

2 days ago

Running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns rushes the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24.

DraftKings Reveals Nick Chubb's Comeback Player Award Odds

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Shares Surprising Statistic About Kevin Stefanski's Longevity

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Analyst Names Brown QB In Top-10 Rankings

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome

CBS Sports Ranks Multiple Browns CBs Among NFL Elite

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

ESPN Gives Intriguing Ranking To Young Browns Players

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Shares Viral Video Of Holiday Workout

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Denzel Ward #21 and Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns react against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Gives Interesting Rank To Browns Secondary

5 days ago

A Dawg Pound banner on display in game action during a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Share Sad News About Mascot

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea smiles during warmups before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns WR Coach Chad O'Shea Praises 1 Player's Progress

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Analyst Reveals Shocking Statistic About Cleveland Browns Stadium

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio

Browns OL Earns Intriguing Rank From PFF

6 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Hints Nick Chubb Could Be Ready For Season Opener

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns Stadium

Second Site Rumored For Possible New Stadium

7 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 26: Darius Slay #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field on November 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Darius Slay Makes Strong Statement About Browns Athlete

1 week ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 24: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during the second half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Believes Browns Offensive Changes Will Benefit Deshaun Watson

1 week ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 23: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Jack Conklin #78 after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Jack Conklin Makes Bold Statement About Return

1 week ago

Baylor Bears walks off the field following Baylors 42-7 win over Texas State at McLane Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Waco,

Browns Draft Pick Could Be Surprising 53-Man Roster Casualty

1 week ago

browns helmet

Browns Veteran WR Needs Strong Training Camp Performance

1 week ago

Browns Nation