Dawand Jones Shares Interesting Social Media Profile Picture

As a 6-foot-8, 374-pound athlete, Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones towers over most players in the NFL with his large frame, earning the athlete the “Big Thanos” moniker.

It’s a nickname the second-year athlete has embraced despite Thanos serving as a villain in the Marvel comics.

Jones has embraced the role so much that the 22-year-old athlete has created a profile picture based off the Marvel character.

The tackle shared on Twitter this weekend a new profile picture with the comic book creation coming to life on the football field wearing Jones’ No. 79 Browns jersey.

Jones is using the image as his profile picture for both his Instagram and Twitter accounts, further embracing the nickname further in his second NFL season.

In 2023, Jones started nine of the 11 games he played for Cleveland, replacing offensive lineman Jack Conklin after his season-ending injury in the Week 1 win over Cincinnati.

Jones also suffered a knee injury last year, missing significant playing time at the end of the season.

Now, Jones, Conklin, and fifth-year athlete Jedrick Wills are vying for the starting tackle roles this season.

Jones had a busy weekend beyond changing profile pictures as the tackle was the INDY 200 Grand Marshal at the July 7 race.

INDYCAR on NBC’s Twitter account shared a video with Jones signaling the start of the race procedure.

THAT WAS AWESOME. Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones gives the command to start engines. 📺 : #INDYCAR | NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/a5tzhL7Low — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) July 7, 2024

Jones will have a two-week break before reporting to the Browns training camp on July 23 in Berea.

Cleveland will begin their training camp at The Greenbrier again this season before returning to the team’s headquarters in August.

