Deion Sanders Makes Bold Prediction About Shedeur

The Cleveland Browns have a quarterback problem.

They entered training camp with four potential starters, and even though Kenny Pickett was traded away, there’s still no clarity at the position.

Joe Flacco hasn’t looked sharp in the first three games, and there are some rumblings about him losing the job.

That would put rookie Dillon Gabriel in line to take over, with Shedeur Sanders as the third-stringer.

Nevertheless, Deion Sanders still believes his son will get a chance this season.

“I got a prediction. I got a feeling when it’s going to go down, but it’s going to go down this year. He’s going to get a shot,” Deion Sanders said.

Deion explains why Shedeur didn't want to back up Lamar, and predicts he'll start for the Browns THIS YEAR 👀 NEW EPISODE OUT NOW: https://t.co/GbxEpkYDSw pic.twitter.com/QwVtiZ1cvL — New Heights (@newheightshow) September 22, 2025

That might be the case, but it will take a lot for that to happen.

The leash will likely get a lot shorter for Flacco as the season goes by, and then the Browns will give Gabriel every opportunity to showcase his skills.

As the current backup, the Browns have Gabriel ahead of Shedeur Sanders on the depth chart, and as such, they will almost certainly stay with that order.

Of course, that’s not to say that Shedeur won’t get his turn, but it might not happen until late in the season.

He didn’t seem to be ready during the preseason, and while he’s putting in the work, he has some hurdles to clear.

Sanders’ future is a big question mark, especially if the Browns add another QB in the 2026 NFL Draft, as expected.

For now, he’ll have to keep waiting for his chance.

NEXT:

Joe Thomas Makes Bold Claim About Myles Garrett