Joe Thomas Makes Bold Claim About Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns won a huge game in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

Not only did it end a streak of eight consecutive losses, but it also sent a strong message about this team.

With that in mind, Browns legend Joe Thomas made a bold claim about Cleveland’s superstar defender.

“[Myles Garrett] is the most impactful non-QB in the history of football,” Thomas wrote on X.

.@Flash_Garrett is the most impactful non-QB in the history of football — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) September 22, 2025

Of course, with other legendary defenders like Lawrence Taylor, that might be an exaggeration.

Nevertheless, Garrett does have a strong case for that distinction after his latest performance.

Despite double teams and uncalled holds, he disrupted everything around him and helped Mason Graham make the most of the one-on-one blocking he got.

Garrett’s impact goes beyond the numbers.

He forces opposing offensive coordinators to game plan for him, which is something that can’t be said of many players.

His ability to generate pressure at the line of scrimmage is unique, and he made a big statement with elite pass rusher Micah Parsons on the other side with the Packers.

Fans have always wanted to see a little more from Garrett in terms of leadership, and that’s a valid concern.

From a playing standpoint, however, there’s not much more they can demand from him.

This offseason, Garrett expressed his desire to be traded, while at the same time seeking a contract extension with Cleveland.

Hopefully, that will be the last time that comes up, and he’ll finish his likely Hall of Fame career with the Browns.

NEXT:

Matt LaFleur Has Honest Admission About Browns' Defense