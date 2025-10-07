Deion Sanders Reacts To Joe Flacco Being Traded

The Browns made a significant roster move on Tuesday, trading Joe Flacco and a sixth-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for a fifth-rounder.

The deal leaves Cleveland with just two quarterbacks on the active roster, both rookies: Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

For Sanders, the trade represents a major opportunity, elevating him from third-string to the backup role behind Gabriel.

His father, Deion Sanders, was asked about the trade during a Colorado Buffaloes press conference.

Coach Prime’s response was direct and left little room for interpretation regarding his priorities and focus.

“I don’t care,” Coach Prime said during a Buffaloes press conference. “I don’t give a darn about the Browns at all. I care about the Colorado Buffaloes. I do love me some Shedeur Sanders though, believe that. I care about him and the rest of that mess I don’t. I’m a coach trying to win just like they’re trying to win games. I could care less of who they traded.”

His son moved closer to playing time with this trade, which naturally carries significance for any father.

However, referencing Joe Flacco’s departure felt somewhat unnecessary given his stated focus on the Buffaloes.

Cleveland’s quarterback situation has become one of the more intriguing storylines as the season progresses.

Many fans and media members have pushed for Sanders to see action, and now he’s just one injury or poor performance away from his NFL debut.

Once buried as the fourth quarterback behind Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Gabriel, Sanders climbed to third after Pickett’s trade to the Raiders.

Now, just weeks later, he’s the backup heading into Cleveland’s road matchup with the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers.

