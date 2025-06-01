Deion Sanders Sounds Off On Rumors About Shedeur

Shedeur Sanders comes to the Cleveland Browns along with a level of hype and expectations that you almost never see with a fifth-round pick, which is largely due to the fact that he was seen as a projected high first-round pick throughout the pre-draft process, but also, his father is one of the most accomplished and headline-inducing NFL superstars of all time.

Shedeur’s fall to pick No. 144 was shocking for football fans and analysts everywhere, and rumors started to come out about what he may have said or how he may have conducted himself during pre-draft meetings as everyone speculated about what could have caused such a historic slide down the draft board.

Deion Sanders recently sounded off on those rumors during a recent appearance on Asante Samuel’s show, and he called out the media for peddling those pre-draft rumors that seemingly hurt Shedeur’s draft stock.

“They want to create these narratives and create these stories and then attach them to a kid that ain’t never did anything wrong.”

Deion Sanders calls out pre-draft rumors about Shedeur:

"They wanna create these narratives and create these stories and then attach them to a kid that ain't never did anything wrong," @DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/foqNvXkKJo — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) June 1, 2025

Shedeur Sanders put up incredible numbers during his two years in college and was praised as a prospect for his toughness in the pocket and his accuracy at all levels, but the questions about his character combined with the threat of Deion hovering over his career loomed too large for any team to take a risk on him early in the draft.

The rookie will now have a chance to sit back and learn for a bit, as all signs point to him beginning his career as a third or fourth-string option behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and potentially, fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

He has a chance to create his own narrative in Cleveland, and Browns fans would love it if he could prove everybody wrong.

