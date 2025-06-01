Insider Believes Browns Could Make Major RB Trade

The Cleveland Browns revamped their running backs room in the offseason.

They added Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they also signed Ahmani Marshall as an undrafted free agent.

With that in mind, Zac Jackson of The Athletic predicted that the Browns could look to move Jerome Ford at some point in the season:

“If [Quinshon] Judkins can win the starting job by October, the Browns could eventually trade Jerome Ford, who’s still the starting running back as he heads to the final year of his rookie contract,” Jackson wrote.

Ford is listed as the team’s RB1 at the moment, but Judkins is expected to handle the bulk of the workload, at least at some point.

He agreed to take a pay cut to stay with the team, but it seems like the team was willing to part ways with him if he didn’t do so.

Ford’s numbers have been solid, at least in terms of averages, but he’s failed to prove that he can be the kind of workhorse running back this team needs.

The Browns will be a run-heavy team again next season.

Kevin Stefanski will return to calling the shots on offense, which usually translates into a lot of play-action plays as well.

The fans want Nick Chubb back, but with so many new faces in their RB room, that’s highly unlikely.

Judkins is projected to be one of the best running backs in this class, and with Sampson also complementing him, the Browns could have one of the strongest one-two punches in the game.

So, if they can get anything in return for Ford’s services, it would make sense to consider moving on from him.

