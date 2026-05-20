Stats Show How Browns QBs Performed During Wednesday’s OTAs

Now we know exactly where the interceptions came from that had Todd Monken calling Wednesday’s OTA session embarrassing.

ESPN Cleveland tracked every quarterback’s performance in the 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 team drills on Wednesday and shared the numbers after practice wrapped up.

“Browns OTA Day 2 in the books. Here’s how every QB performed in 11v11 and 7v7 team drills. Watson and Sanders were the only QBs to take 1st team reps,” ESPN Cleveland wrote.

BROWNS OTA DAY 2 IN THE BOOKS! Here’s how every QB performed in 11v11 and 7v7 team drills. Watson and Sanders were the only QBs to take 1st team reps. pic.twitter.com/l6wTWk3ZQn — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 20, 2026

Here is how the numbers broke down. Deshaun Watson went 13-21 with 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions. Shedeur Sanders went 7-11 with 0 touchdowns and 1 interception. Dillon Gabriel went 1-4 with 0 touchdowns and 1 interception. Taylen Green went 1-1 with 0 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

Watson had the cleanest day of the quarterbacks. That is going to fuel the ongoing narrative about him having an edge in the competition, and it is a fair data point.

Sanders had a rougher day, throwing the interception. The turnover in a no-pressure drill environment is exactly the kind of thing Monken addressed publicly and will not tolerate as the competition heats up heading toward training camp.

Gabriel’s day was difficult. That kind of performance does nothing to help his already complicated roster situation heading into a summer where the math of carrying four quarterbacks is working heavily against him.

One OTA session does not define a quarterback competition. But it does tell you where the work needs to be done.

The competition is real. The evaluation has begun. And Monken is watching every single rep.

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Todd Monken Says Browns' OTAs On Wednesday Were 'Embarrassing'