© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Wednesday, May 20, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / Stats Show How Browns QBs Performed During Wednesday’s OTAs

Stats Show How Browns QBs Performed During Wednesday’s OTAs

Jimmy Swartz
By
Leave a Comment
Add us on

Stats Show How Browns QBs Performed During Wednesday’s OTAs
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Now we know exactly where the interceptions came from that had Todd Monken calling Wednesday’s OTA session embarrassing.

ESPN Cleveland tracked every quarterback’s performance in the 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 team drills on Wednesday and shared the numbers after practice wrapped up.

“Browns OTA Day 2 in the books. Here’s how every QB performed in 11v11 and 7v7 team drills. Watson and Sanders were the only QBs to take 1st team reps,” ESPN Cleveland wrote.

Here is how the numbers broke down. Deshaun Watson went 13-21 with 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions. Shedeur Sanders went 7-11 with 0 touchdowns and 1 interception. Dillon Gabriel went 1-4 with 0 touchdowns and 1 interception. Taylen Green went 1-1 with 0 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

Watson had the cleanest day of the quarterbacks.  That is going to fuel the ongoing narrative about him having an edge in the competition, and it is a fair data point.

Sanders had a rougher day, throwing the interception. The turnover in a no-pressure drill environment is exactly the kind of thing Monken addressed publicly and will not tolerate as the competition heats up heading toward training camp.

Gabriel’s day was difficult. That kind of performance does nothing to help his already complicated roster situation heading into a summer where the math of carrying four quarterbacks is working heavily against him.

One OTA session does not define a quarterback competition. But it does tell you where the work needs to be done.

The competition is real. The evaluation has begun. And Monken is watching every single rep.

NEXT:  Todd Monken Says Browns' OTAs On Wednesday Were 'Embarrassing'
Jimmy Swartz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jimmy Swartz
Contributor at Browns Nation
Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. Born and raised in Ohio and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, I understand the passion, frustration, and [...]

You're reading the free version of Browns Nation

Upgrade to become a Browns Nation Premium Member to unlock full access. The process is quick and easy.

  • Become a member to get many great benefits. Learn more
  • If you're already a member, Log in for the full experience.

Browns Nation