Browns Rookie Could Unlock The Entire Offensive Line

The Cleveland Browns’ plans to overhaul their offense have been moving quickly, and it’s hard to keep up with all the changes they’ve made. They have added numerous new players, some with bigger names and some not as well known. Writing for The Land On Demand, Tony Grossi singled out newcomer Parker Brailsford, who could be playing center for the Browns in 2026.

If Brailsford is able to deliver, he’ll prove pivotal and open up the entire offense.

“I contend the key to the Browns’ revamped offensive line is the center. Which makes Parker Brailsford, the fifth-round pick from Alabama, a player of note as Todd Monken’s OTA practices begin blending veterans with rookies this week. Why is that important? If Brailsford is tabbed the starting center, it enables the Browns to return Elgton Jenkins to his best position at left guard, and that would mean a stronger O-line as a whole,” Grossi wrote.

When Elgton Jenkins was signed to the Browns, there were questions about which position he would play. According to Grossi, Brailsford playing well at center would let Jenkins assume left guard, which could make everyone happy and could lead to more wins for Cleveland.

Certain fans were surprised at recent reports that said Brailsford could be a starter. This thought from Grossi shows why. Fifth-round draft picks don’t always get a lot of time on the field during their rookie season, but Brailsford could actually be crucial for the Browns in year one.

Some have already compared him to Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, with whom Monken worked.

With Brailsford, Spencer Fano, and other rookies joining the offense, there will be plenty of youth in Cleveland. That could be a great thing when it comes to physicality and energy, but it could hurt them because of a lack of experience.

Brailsford has a chance to make a big impression during his first year, and he could be one of the puzzle pieces that hold the team’s offense together.

NEXT:

Browns Defender Makes Big Personal Announcement