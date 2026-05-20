Todd Monken Says Browns’ OTAs On Wednesday Were ‘Embarrassing’

Todd Monken said he despises crappy football. On Wednesday he watched some of it, and he was not quiet about how he felt.

The Browns head coach addressed the media after the team’s OTA session on Wednesday and delivered a blunt assessment of what he saw on the practice field that should tell every player in that building exactly where the bar is set.

“We threw interceptions in 7-on-7 for God’s sakes. Who does that? There’s no pass rush. I mean, it was embarrassing,” Monken said.

"We threw interceptions in 7-on-7 for God's sakes. Who does that? There's no pass rush. I mean, it was embarrassing." #Browns head coach Todd Monken on his disappointment from today's OTA session pic.twitter.com/NO2h5xOExn — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 20, 2026

This is not a coach who is going to smile through poor execution and talk about the positives. He stopped practice five or six times during rookie minicamp install periods because things were not being done the right way. He said his standard from day one is that he despises crappy football and that sloppy play makes a coach look dumb. Wednesday’s OTA session apparently fell well short of the standard he has been preaching since the moment he walked into Berea.

The good news for Browns fans is that a head coach who calls his own team out publicly after a disappointing OTA session is a head coach who is paying attention to every detail and refusing to let the standard slip regardless of the calendar. This is how cultures get built. Not by letting things slide in May because the games do not start until September, but by demanding the right standard on every single rep from the very first day of organized team activities.

The bad news is that somebody, and most likely multiple somebodies, threw interceptions in a drill with no pass rush and earned themselves an extra earful from a head coach who has made it very clear that this kind of execution is not acceptable at any level of preparation.

Browns fans should take Monken’s frustration as a positive. He sees everything. He says exactly what he thinks. And he is not going to let this team be embarrassed without making sure everyone knows it needs to be better.

Wednesday was embarrassing. Thursday needs to be better. That is the message, and it could not be clearer.

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