Denzel Ward Given Impressive CB Ranking Ahead Of Season

According to Pro Football Focus, the Cleveland Browns enter this season with the worst roster in the NFL.

That’s a bold take, and a tough one to back up.

Even coming off a dismal season, the Browns have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, especially on defense.

That’s why John Kosko of PFF had to give Denzel Ward his flowers as one of the best players at his position.

Kosko ranked Ward as the No. 10 best cornerback in the league, just behind Christian Benford (No. 8) and Jaire Alexander (No. 9), and ahead of Cooper DeJean, Devon Witherspoon and Christian Gonzalez.

“Ward is another player who has struggled to stay healthy but, when at full strength, is one of the best in the NFL,” Kosko wrote. “In 2024, Ward was on a torrid forced-incompletion-rate pace until he faded at the end of the season. He still led the NFL with 17 forced incompletions, and his 80.4 PFF coverage grade in man and zone-match coverage was tops in the NFL.”

The Browns’ defense showed signs of regression in 2024 after a strong first season under coordinator Jim Schwartz.

That doesn’t mean they’re not any good or don’t have the potential to be one of the best in the game again in 2025.

Ward is a shutdown corner who disrupts everything that comes his way.

He can hold his own in man or zone coverage, and he’s great at recovering in those few times he’s beaten.

Moreover, his quick hands, reactions and solid instincts are among the best in the league.

Granted, Ward has had some struggles with injuries.

But even though he hasn’t always been available, he’s feared and respected by opposing offensive coordinators and quarterbacks, and he’s just entering his prime.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals A Big Concern About Shedeur Sanders