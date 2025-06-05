Insider Reveals A Big Concern About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns need to give all their quarterbacks a fair chance to prove their worth.

It should be an open competition for QB1, regardless of whether they signed the player or got him in the fifth round of the draft.

Some believe that Shedeur Sanders is the best option and that he will win the job if he gets a fair shot.

That makes perfect sense, but extended time on the field may expose his flaws and show whether some scouts were right about him.

With that in mind, Browns insider Dan Labbe shared his honest thoughts about Sanders in a recent edition of the “Orange and Brown Talk” podcast.

“My concerns with him are how he deals with the pass rush,” Labbe said. “The very first throw we saw him making in rookie minicamp, which, again, I thought he was very good in, very first throw, we saw him kind of drift into pressure and just kind of lob the ball to the left. So those are the things that we need to see from him, how he deals with that stuff.”

Sanders pats the ball, and while that’s not always an issue, he could get rid of it faster if he didn’t have that habit.

Then again, even though he doesn’t boast impressive speed, athleticism or arm strength, Sanders is very quick in reading and processing coverage and usually makes the right decision.

Although he doesn’t have elite physical tools to avoid sacks, he has always shown a high football IQ.

Sanders never played behind a solid offensive line in college, which is another thing that may have led to bad habits that need to be coached out of his game in the NFL.

The Browns have options, but they’re not the best options, so they should at least give their highest-upside quarterback a chance.

