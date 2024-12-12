Denzel Ward Is Among NFL’s Best In Impressive Stat

The Cleveland Browns haven’t fared particularly well this season.

Nevertheless, one of their players is still absolutely elite.

Denzel Ward is currently leading the league in terms of deflected passes.

More than that, he’s one of the best in the league at shadowing opposing wide receivers.

As The 33rd Team on X pointed out, Ward currently allows the eighth-lowest catch rate in the league this season (51.9%).

DBs with the lowest Catch Rate Allowed this season 🔒 1. Kamari Lassiter – 42.0%

2. Nate Wiggins – 43.8%

3. Derek Stingley Jr. – 44.6%

4. Donte Jackson – 49.1%

5. Kristian Fulton – 50.0%

6. Jakorian Bennett – 51.1%

7. Jaylon Johnson – 51.2%

8. Denzel Ward – 51.9%

9. Jaycee Horn… https://t.co/muJHduiHQn pic.twitter.com/nVJlKYsWwc — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 11, 2024

He’s one of the best among players who have been targeted at least 40 times as the closest defender.

It’s a shame to see that Ward’s great season has come to waste for the most part.

He’s played at an All-Pro level, holding his own against some of the league’s finest pass-catchers.

Moreover, Ward has also been a true leader and example on and off the field for the team.

He was recently nominated for the league’s Walter Payton Award, given to players who excel off the field with their work with the community.

Ward has been a pillar of the community since he entered the league, and he’s making great strides with his foundation.

The Browns have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.

That means that the team might eventually consider resting some of its best players for the season.

There has been no indication that that will happen on Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, but the fans will still want to appreciate Ward and get a glimpse of his game before it’s too late and they have to wait for another season.

