Jimmy Haslam Reveals His Thoughts On Browns’ QB Outlook

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with plenty of promise.

They had one of the best defenses in the league last season, and their offense had shown signs of life under Joe Flacco.

With a revamped offensive coaching staff and Deshaun Watson returning to full strength, it seemed like they could be in for something special.

That clearly wasn’t the case.

The offensive line didn’t help Watson, and even when given time to move, he missed his targets by several yards.

Watson’s play severely hampered the team’s ability to compete at the highest level, yet they continued to start him until he fell with a season-ending injury.

In a recent sitdown with Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, team owner Jimmy Haslam admitted that the team would look into everything in the offseason, including the quarterback position:

“We need to get through the season and we will look at everything,” he told ESPN.

GM Andrew Berry didn’t necessarily shut the door on Watson coming back next season.

Some believe they will have no choice but to keep him there and make him compete for the starting spot.

Even so, most people agree that, for the time being, Jameis Winston gives this team a better chance to compete, even with the volatility and the turnovers.

Once again, the quarterback spot has been this team’s Achilles heel, and they will have to be very creative to solve that issue in the offseason.

