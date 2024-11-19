Denzel Ward Is Looking To Extend Notable Streak In Thursday’s Game

Denzel Ward stands as a bright spot in Cleveland’s defensive struggles this season.

His stellar performance against the Saints showcased his impact, even in the Browns’ 35-14 defeat in Week 11.

Ward filled the stat sheet with four tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and two passes defended.

As Thursday’s clash with the Steelers approaches, Ward has his sights set on extending an impressive streak.

The cornerback currently leads the NFL as the only player to record at least one pass breakup in every game this season, aiming to push that streak to 11 straight contests.

Speaking at a virtual press conference shared on the Cleveland Browns’ official X handle, Ward exuded confidence.

“I feel fine, I feel great. I’m gonna be ready come game day.” He continued, “I do honestly feel that I’m playing really good football right now, and I’m just trying to give my all for this team and do what I can to help get us a win and make plays out there and keep the energy up and keep the plays coming. So, I’m enjoying playing the game of football and being out there with my teammates and that’s it.”

Ward’s resilience was on display when he bounced back from a second-quarter chest injury to return after halftime.

While the Saints’ Taysom Hill dominated with 138 rushing yards, three touchdowns, and eight receptions for 50 yards, Ward emerged as Cleveland’s sole defender to effectively challenge him.

The cornerback’s first-quarter interception marked his first of the season, and he later added to his impact by forcing and recovering a Hill fumble.

His two passes defensed in the game pushed his season total to 17, underlining his consistent excellence in the secondary.

