Denzel Ward Reacts To His Contract Extension

By

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns on November 24, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The big news for the Cleveland Browns on Monday was the contract extension of cornerback and Ohio native Denzel Ward.

Ward, a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was entering his fifth season playing under the fifth-year option.

The Browns made Ward the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL with a $100 million contract and over 70% of that money is guaranteed.

Ward has always been clear that he wanted to stay in Cleveland for his career so this has to be an emotional moment for the Browns’ 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient.

Happiness and gratitude seem to be the dominant emotions based on Ward’s social media posts.

His Instagram post was joyous.

 

What Ward Said

Ward took to Twitter to write:

“Loss of words, I’m blessed. I want to thank the Haslams, JW Johnson, Andrew Berry, coach Stefanski and the rest of the browns organization for continuing to believe in the home grown kid and allowing me to represent this organization and city of Cleveland where I’m from @Browns.”

He also follow-up with a Tweet to thank his agent.

“And big shout out and respect to my agent @ToryDandy of CAA sports on the work he put in to finalize my contract. Still work to be done Cleveland but I’m here to stay and work towards what we all set out to do when playing this game! #win!”

 

A Fitting Conclusion To The Extension Story Started A Year Ago

Ward’s contract extension has been discussed almost since his fifth-year option was exercised on April 23, 2021.

He has handled the queries and comments about his pending extension like the class act he is.

With five years ahead of him in Cleveland, fans look forward to seeing more of this stellar on-the-field work from Ward.

Ward’s 99-yard interception return for a touchdown against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals was one of the season’s best highlights for the 2021 Browns.

Congratulations Denzel Ward!

 

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

