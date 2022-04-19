Denzel Ward Reacts To His Contract Extension

The big news for the Cleveland Browns on Monday was the contract extension of cornerback and Ohio native Denzel Ward.

Ward, a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was entering his fifth season playing under the fifth-year option.

The Browns made Ward the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL with a $100 million contract and over 70% of that money is guaranteed.

Browns, CB Denzel Ward agree to terms on a 5-year, $100.5M extension including $71.25M guaranteed. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/MSRQah33X7 — NFL (@NFL) April 18, 2022

Ward has always been clear that he wanted to stay in Cleveland for his career so this has to be an emotional moment for the Browns’ 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient.

Happiness and gratitude seem to be the dominant emotions based on Ward’s social media posts.

His Instagram post was joyous.

What Ward Said

Ward took to Twitter to write:

“Loss of words, I’m blessed. I want to thank the Haslams, JW Johnson, Andrew Berry, coach Stefanski and the rest of the browns organization for continuing to believe in the home grown kid and allowing me to represent this organization and city of Cleveland where I’m from @Browns.”

He also follow-up with a Tweet to thank his agent.

“And big shout out and respect to my agent @ToryDandy of CAA sports on the work he put in to finalize my contract. Still work to be done Cleveland but I’m here to stay and work towards what we all set out to do when playing this game! #win!”

A Fitting Conclusion To The Extension Story Started A Year Ago

Ward’s contract extension has been discussed almost since his fifth-year option was exercised on April 23, 2021.

He has handled the queries and comments about his pending extension like the class act he is.

#Browns Denzel Ward: "In a perfect world, I'd definitely want to be a Brown for my entire career'" — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 15, 2021

With five years ahead of him in Cleveland, fans look forward to seeing more of this stellar on-the-field work from Ward.

Denzel Ward's 99-yard interception return for a TD was a textbook play on a late Joe Burrow pass that was too far inside. #Browns in front. pic.twitter.com/e5Te5cQNTU — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 7, 2021

Ward’s 99-yard interception return for a touchdown against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals was one of the season’s best highlights for the 2021 Browns.

Congratulations Denzel Ward!