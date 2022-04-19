3 Bold Browns 2022 NFL Draft Day Predictions

Andrew Berry has 15 NFL Draft picks under his belt through 2 seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

And while it is too early to call some of those players successful, they all remain on the roster.

It’s possible the entire 2020 draft class will win starting positions this year if the team starts 2 tight ends.

Most of Berry’s follow-up class has to be satisfied with support roles for now.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry on if it matters that he is receiving high grades on his draft "In a short answer no…we haven't played on the field and it will be a few years before we can tell." — The Ken Carman Show w/ Anthony Lima (@KenCarmanShow) April 29, 2020

But that doesn’t make us any less anxious to see what the Browns GM does in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Success doesn’t mean there were many surprises on Draft Day.

Trading up for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah or using a third-rounder on a no-name wide receiver might qualify.

With that in mind, here are 3 bold Browns predictions for the 2022 NFL Draft.

1. Browns Draft Positions Won’t Change

There is a lot of talk about Berry trading up to offset the loss of a first-round pick in the Deshaun Watson deal.

But Berry and his scout team probably don’t feel a need to do so.

That is because they plan on going defense at #44 and probably at #78.

This draft reportedly has some studs available for the inside or outside anyone’s defensive line.

#Browns Andrew Berry said that who they bring in this offseason is "independent" to who's on the roster. Said they scout each position as if they're an expansion team. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) January 11, 2022

And depth provides for a good number of potential studs and solid contributors into the third round.

If an exceptional player falls tantalizingly close, maybe Berry jumps up the board for him.

But the GM doesn’t want to use 2 picks to get one player if he doesn’t have to.

And it seems more likely such a deal will involve his 6th and 7th rounder than his first 4 selections.

2. Waiting On Wide Receivers

Cleveland selected Donovan Peoples-Jones and Demetric Felton in the 6th rounds of their drafts.

Both are ready to contribute in 2022, while the jury is still out on third-rounder Anthony Schwartz.

Felton does not fit the style of Cleveland’s run game, so we’ll consider him a wide receiver.

And the Browns’ next wide receiver, if one is selected at all, will come in the 6th round this year, too.

#Browns offseason program begins next Tuesday. We'll hear from head coach Kevin Stefanski and a few players next Wednesday. EVP/GM Andrew Berry's pre Draft presser is set for next Friday. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) April 12, 2022

Fans might scream at the TV as a slew of quality wideouts come off the board.

But we expect another veteran, possibly Jarvis Landry, to be on the roster by draft day.

And every current wide receiver and tight end gets a bump by adding a quarterback with better touch and anticipation.

With another strong wide receiver class coming up in 2023, Cleveland’s current group is good enough for now.

3. Browns Trade a Player for a Pick

Andrew Berry wants to add selections to his Draft, and he will trade a player or two to do so.

Cleveland would like Baker Mayfield off the roster before Draft Day.

But if he is still a Brown, everyone will pay attention to Cleveland’s draft room until that changes.

It is too early to give up on re-signing Denzel Ward, especially with Berry’s salary cap skills.

GM Andrew Berry gives his thoughts on the season and the transition into the offseason. 📼: https://t.co/szH8RzxKC2 pic.twitter.com/AxynRjHv5Z — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 11, 2022

This is why another cornerback, like Greedy Williams, could be dangled as trade bait.

With Jakeem Grant on the roster, Berry could test Demetric Felton’s or even Anthony Schwartz’s value.

And D’Ernest Johnson‘s status will be settled by draft day, prompting the shopping of DJ or Kareem Hunt.

Berry might concentrate on future drafts, hoping to get better or additional picks for waiting on his return.