Denzel Ward Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Making Pro Bowl

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best cornerbacks in the game.

Denzel Ward has made it to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career.

When asked about his feelings about that, the former Buckeye shared his thoughts on getting the nod again (via John ‘JayRob’ Robinson IV).

Ward asserted that his goal was always to be the best in the league and in the world, striving for consistency and continually improving.

He also raved about getting another opportunity to be surrounded by so many talented players and be a part of the Pro Bowl Games.

Ward has been a symbol of consistency and hard work since he made it to the league.

Although the Browns faced significant challenges on defense this season, he still managed to make a substantial impact and achieve his statistics.

Just like Myles Garrett, he was one of the few bright spots in Jim Schwartz’s unit this season, so he definitely earned the right and honor to be a part of these games.

The Browns failed to make the playoffs after a surprisingly good season in 2023.

Hopefully, they will bounce back in 2025, and stars like Ward will get a chance to play in the biggest game of the season.

