Browns Expected To Cut Ties With Veteran Defender

A couple of years ago, the Cleveland Browns did what they thought would be a game-changing move.

They signed former Super Bowl champion Juan Thornhill to bolster their secondary defense.

He was expected to provide a championship-caliber push and experience, and he was so hyped to play for the Browns that he even got a Browns tattoo before the start of his first season with the team.

Fast forward to today, and unfortunately, things didn’t turn out as they had hoped.

That’s why Browns insider Tony Grossi believes he’s going to be one of the odd men out in the offseason.

Talking to ‘Chopz’ on ESPN Cleveland, Grossi claimed that he doesn’t see the team bringing Thornhill back next season, especially after GM Andrew Berry talked about getting under the salary cap.

Thornhill has either been hurt or underperformed for most of his tenure in Cleveland.

He recently received backlash from the fans after sharing a rather controversial post on social media.

He claimed that he would rather be playing when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

Then, when the fans called him out, he called them ‘annoying’ and claimed that it had nothing to do with his former team but with his desire to play playoff football.

As valid as that might be, he doesn’t seem to be on the fans’ good side right now, and with the way he’s played, it’s hard to blame them for that.

