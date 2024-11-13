Denzel Ward Reveals His Thoughts About Facing Derek Carr

The Cleveland Browns travel to Louisiana this week to face the 3-7 New Orleans Saints.

After seven consecutive losses, the Saints finally returned to the win column last Sunday in a surprising upset of division rival Atlanta.

During the contest, New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr passed for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

Carr and his teammates look to continue their winning ways against Cleveland this Sunday.

Although New Orleans doesn’t exactly scare opponents, the Browns and cornerback Denzel Ward still respect the ability Carr has in leading his team.

“[Carr] is capable of making all the throws, he’s confident in the pocket, and he’s going to throw the ball up to his guys and give them a chance to make a play,” said Ward, via Fred Greetham on X.

#Browns Denzel Ward on facing Derek Carr this week

In seven games, Carr has passed for 1,494 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Ward has yet to pick off a pass this season, but has 15 passes defended and 16 combined tackles.

The Saints began the year with a surprising 2-0 record before flatling for the next seven games.

Meanwhile, Cleveland has limped to a 2-7 record and doesn’t look even remotely like the team that went to the postseason last year.

Even with Jameis Winston starting at quarterback, the Browns are currently 29th in the NFL in points, a significant drop from 2023’s 10th overall ranking.

The Browns front office has already signaled that it is looking forward to 2025 by trading off assets and building for next year’s draft.

Should Cleveland win on Sunday, Ward and his mates face a tough remaining schedule that doesn’t offer much hope for a salvageable season.

