Browns Nation

Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Browns Announce 5 Players On Wednesday’s Injury Report

BEREA, OH - MAY 17: Cleveland Browns draft pick Joel Bitonio #75 works out during the Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp on May 17, 2014 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the unluckiest teams in the NFL over the past two seasons in terms of player injuries.

Cleveland has had more than a dozen players suffer injuries this season that have required trips to the Injured Reserve (IR) list, and twice that many in 2023.

Following their bye date, the Browns are seemingly at their healthiest point this season, however.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared on X the team’s Wednesday injury report, revealing the fewest number of players – five – that the team has listed this season.

Cleveland listed four offensive players on the report, naming quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (finger), offensive guard Joel Bitonio (pectoral), and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee).

Linebacker Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps) was the only defensive player listed on the report.

Only Bitonio was listed as a limited participant in practice, suggesting he will be available for action on Sunday.

The Browns have dealt with several injuries this season, but currently only two starters – quarterback Deshaun Watson and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah – are on the IR.

Watson is not expected to return this year after suffering a torn Achilles while Owusu-Koramoah suffered a neck injury that analysts do not believe will keep him sidelined for the remainder of this season.

Cleveland’s opponent – the New Orleans Saints – has nine players listed on its Wednesday injury report.

Browns Nation