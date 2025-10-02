Denzel Ward Sends Clear Message About Browns’ QB Change

The Cleveland Browns are finally moving on from Joe Flacco.

The veteran quarterback looked like the right man for the job to begin the season, but he clearly wasn’t.

However, that doesn’t change the equation for cornerback Denzel Ward.

When asked about Dillon Gabriel taking over as the starting QB, Ward gave an honest response.

“We’re going to rally behind whoever’s behind there. Dillon’s getting the opportunity, so we’re rallying behind him. Focus is still on trying to get a win. Get that win. That’s the goal,” Ward said.

#Browns Denzel Ward on Dillon Gabriel starting pic.twitter.com/1V9ELm5gPA — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 1, 2025

That’s the way it should be.

If anything, the offense owes the defense, and Ward and his teammates are hoping that Gabriel can keep the chains moving.

Under coordinator Jim Schwartz, the Browns have arguably been the best defense in the league this season, and the team would be at least .500 if the offense could get anything going.

Turnovers and dropped passes have held them back, and that’s not something they can afford when they face the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Gabriel won’t be at home when he makes his first start, and that speaks volumes about the team’s desperate need to make a change.

He’s got much more experience than the average NFL rookie, with more than 60 starts in college, and he’s reportedly taken ownership of the offense after he was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

At least he knows he can count on his defense to flip the field and put the offense in a good position.

Whether he will be the catalyst the Browns need to get back on track and win some games remains to be seen.

NEXT:

Browns Rookie Drawing Praise For Week 4 Performance