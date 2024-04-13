Denzel Ward Shows Off Dunking Abilities With Old Video

Cleveland Browns superstar cornerback Denzel Ward recently proved that Myles Garrett isn’t the only one with basketball skills.

During his time at the Ohio State University, Ward and several other members of the Buckeyes football team had a slam dunk contest, hosted by none other than legendary coach Urban Meyer.

Ward was quick to show off his dunking abilities with an impressive windmill (via Denzel Ward on Twitter.)

Went deep into the archives! back in college at Ohio State with Coach Meyer and the Football team we had a Slam Dunk Contest😂

Rate my Dunk on a scale of 1-10.@cavs @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/CbTkXBYENa — Denzel Ward (@denzelward) April 13, 2024

In his comment attached to the video, Ward asked his followers to rate the dunk on a scale of 1-10, and Browns Nation is proud to award him with a perfect 10.

Considering that Ward didn’t travel, had a perfect gather, and made the dunk look easy, it’s only fair to give him a perfect score.

While Ward hasn’t played competitive basketball for some time, he did play basketball in high school for the Nordonia High School Knights.

In addition to basketball and football, Ward also ran track, but he downsized to just football when he entered college.

Football players showing off their basketball skills is all the rage lately in the NFL.

Last year, we saw the likes of Micah Parsons and Puka Nacua play in the celebrity NBA All-Star game.

Prior to that, C.J. Stroud, another Ohio State alumnus, showed off his basketball skills from high school, and informed the world that he still uses basketball as part of his warmup routine.

Although it’s unclear if Ward’s slam was enough to win him the dunk contest, it was an impressive feat, nonetheless.

