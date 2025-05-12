Derek Carr Reacts To Shedeur Sanders’ Minicamp Highlights

The Cleveland Browns’ rookie minicamp became a showcase for Shedeur Sanders, who silenced critics with pinpoint throws that caught everyone’s attention.

Beyond just routine practice passes, his throws carried unmistakable zip and accuracy that stood out even to seasoned NFL observers.

Sanders demonstrated remarkable touch on deep balls during his initial practice session, giving Browns fans an exciting preview of what might come.

His father, Deion Sanders, quickly jumped at the chance to highlight these moments, sharing several impressive clips on Instagram that showcased his son’s arm talent.

Recently retired quarterback Derek Carr also weighed in, dropping a simple dart emoji that spoke volumes about Sanders’ performance.

Former Saints QB Derek Carr comment under Coach Prime post of Shedeur Sanders Camp Highlights 👀 “🎯” The Saints could’ve had Shedeur….. pic.twitter.com/7SfiyU0fw9 — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) May 11, 2025

The timing proved particularly interesting as Saints fans reacted strongly to Carr’s Saturday retirement announcement.

Many voiced frustration that their team passed on Sanders, suggesting this decision could haunt the New Orleans Saints for years to come.

With Carr now officially stepping away, rookie quarterback Tyler Shough faces heightened expectations after being selected in the second round from Louisville.

While outside noise continues, Sanders appears focused solely on his opportunity in Cleveland.

He’s diving into the playbook, building connections with teammates, and settling into his professional environment.

The first two days of camp showed Sanders embracing the team atmosphere, a notable shift after his relatively isolated draft process.

On the practice field, Sanders worked through drills alongside Gabriel, establishing early chemistry with his fellow rookie.

Though serious competition won’t begin until OTAs start, Sanders understands he’s entering a four-quarterback battle for positioning on the depth chart.

For Browns fans, these early glimpses provide hope that their team might have found something special.

