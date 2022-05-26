Deshaun Watson Already Showing Leadership With Browns

When the Cleveland Browns acquired star quarterback Deshaun Watson earlier this offseason, fans were split on the move.

While some lauded the acquisition as a huge step forward for the long-suffering franchise, others lamented it because of, if nothing else, its optics.

Watson has been accused of misconduct by multiple women, and although a grand jury did not move forward with criminal charges, he is still facing 22 civil lawsuits because of the alleged incidents.

Still, the three-time Pro Bowler is trying to show leadership already and get off on the right foot with his new teammates.

Watson Treated His New Teammates To Sun And Sand

Last week, Watson and numerous members of the Browns jetted off to the Bahamas for a trip that was part enjoying paradise and part good old-fashioned male bonding.

Chemistry is always an integral factor in winning in the NFL or any other team sport, and the teams that have already established chemistry prior to the start of training camp will have an advantage over teams that don’t.

While in the Bahamas, Watson and his men got in practice time on a football field while also getting a chance to have fun and build chemistry off the field.

This trip went beyond building chemistry and friendships, as Watson paid for the trip, which included staying at the famed Atlantis resort and renting a football field.

#Browns offense flying to the Bahamas today with QB Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/UAmMeVG7P4 — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 19, 2022

When they weren’t throwing, catching or blocking, the Browns players who were on the trip got in plenty of rest and relaxation, which included some golf.

QB1 out here sinking 25 ft birdie putts in the brown golf fit ⛳️ @deshaunwatson pic.twitter.com/4U8oWIJhE1 — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) May 19, 2022

This is an amazing gesture by Watson and a tremendous show of leadership from him.

He is taking charge and establishing himself as the main man while showing how important it is to him to be on a team that gets along well and is greater than the sum of its parts.

Watson Gave One Of His New Teammates A Lavish Gift

Oftentimes, when a player switches teams, even if he is an established star, he will have to switch jersey numbers, if for no other reason than out of respect for his new team and teammates.

But when Watson officially became a member of the Browns, the opposite happened.

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. took jersey No. 4 last season when he joined Cleveland, after wearing No. 50 and No. 54 previously when he was with the Indianapolis Colts.

The day the Watson trade became official, Walker gave up No. 4 for Watson, who has worn that number going back to his college days at Clemson University.

Watson was so pleased by the gesture that he gave Walker a Rolex watch during a live interview following OTAs on Wednesday.

#Browns Deshaun Watson just handed Anthony Walker this gift for giving up his No. 4 jersey without even being asked. Declined to open it during presser but told Deshaun he appreciates it pic.twitter.com/3CV91UVP6V — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 25, 2022

This is the type of act that endears a new member of a squad to his new teammates.

Regardless of whatever Watson may or may have not done wrong off the field during those massage therapy sessions, he is clearly trying to be a great teammate and establish some type of winning culture in Cleveland.

It is a culture the Browns haven’t had in a long time.