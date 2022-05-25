Nick Chubb Comments On Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s name has come up today.

To begin with, he is one of the noteworthy players skipping the Browns’ OTA workouts this week.

Some #Browns players not at voluntary OTAs today in addition to Njoku, who’s skipping while he awaits new deal: Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, Baker Mayfield, Jack Conklin — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 25, 2022

Others include David Njoku, Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, and Jack Conklin.

Nick Chubb is at OTAs, and no one should be surprised he was asked about Mayfield.

Maybe what he said will surprise some who believe Mayfield may not have been well-liked in the locker room during his career with the Browns.

What Chubb Said

Chubb confirmed that he has been in touch with Mayfield.

He said:

“He’ll still always be one of my best friends. He’s a great guy. I know with his intensity and his attitude, wherever he lands, he’ll be ready.”

Chubb is an honest guy so perhaps his words will dispel some of the offseason chatter that no one on the team spoke up for Mayfield.

In addition to being at OTAs, Chubb was in the Bahamas last week with Deshaun Watson and the offense so he is probably ready, like the rest of us, for the Browns and Mayfield to officially part ways so that everyone can move forward.

His words make it obvious that he is cheering for and believes in Mayfield.

Mayfield Talks About Robb Elementary School Shooting

Mayfield has not been on social media much this offseason.

He got back on today to post some consoling words regarding the Uvalde, Texas tragedy.

Mayfield is a native Texan.

Uvalde is about 350 miles from Mayfield’s home in Lake Travis.

Emily and I hope we can all come together to prevent another tragedy like this from ever happening again. Now is the time for real progress, real teamwork and real solutions. If not for us, then for our children and our children’s children. #UvaldeStrong — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) May 25, 2022

He wrote in part: