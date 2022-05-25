Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Nick Chubb Comments On Baker Mayfield

Nick Chubb Comments On Baker Mayfield

By

Running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns watches from the bench during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 22, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Giants 17-13.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s name has come up today.

To begin with, he is one of the noteworthy players skipping the Browns’ OTA workouts this week.

Others include David Njoku, Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, and Jack Conklin.

Nick Chubb is at OTAs, and no one should be surprised he was asked about Mayfield.

Maybe what he said will surprise some who believe Mayfield may not have been well-liked in the locker room during his career with the Browns.

 

What Chubb Said

Chubb confirmed that he has been in touch with Mayfield.

He said:

“He’ll still always be one of my best friends. He’s a great guy. I know with his intensity and his attitude, wherever he lands, he’ll be ready.”

Chubb is an honest guy so perhaps his words will dispel some of the offseason chatter that no one on the team spoke up for Mayfield.

In addition to being at OTAs, Chubb was in the Bahamas last week with Deshaun Watson and the offense so he is probably ready, like the rest of us, for the Browns and Mayfield to officially part ways so that everyone can move forward.

His words make it obvious that he is cheering for and believes in Mayfield.

 

Mayfield Talks About Robb Elementary School Shooting

Mayfield has not been on social media much this offseason.

He got back on today to post some consoling words regarding the Uvalde, Texas tragedy.

Mayfield is a native Texan.

Uvalde is about 350 miles from Mayfield’s home in Lake Travis.

He wrote in part:

“We mourn the tragic loss with the nation and our fellow Texans of these beautiful children and adults in Uvalde. The heartbreak, the devastation and the nightmares will last a lifetime for many…Now is the time for real progress, real teamwork and real solutions. If not for us, then for our children and our children’s children. #UvaldeStrong.”

 

Recent News

browns locker room with helmets
3 Free Agent Options That Could Still Help The Browns
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns
Report: David Njoku “Very Close” To Long-Term Deal With Browns
Browns Nation News And Notes (5/25/22)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

3 Free Agent Options That Could Still Help The Browns

No more pages to load