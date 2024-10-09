Browns Nation

Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Deshaun Watson Breaks Silence On Calls For Him To Be Benched

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

 

It’s no secret that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has not lived up to his massive guaranteed contract now five games into his third season with the team, and at 1-4, fans and the media are calling for his head.

Many are ready to see Jameis Winston get a shot as the starting QB after Watson has led the team to fewer than 18 points in every game so far, and because of that, Watson recently broke his silence on calls for his benching.

The Athletic’s Zac Jackson shared on X what Watson said about the outside noise, “I don’t hear it. I don’t see it. I’m not on Twitter, not on social media. It’s a new opportunity. It’s a new week. We know what we need to do internally…be the best I can be within the offense, within the team.”

Watson has five touchdowns and three interceptions so far and hasn’t thrown for over 200 yards in a game while being sacked a ghastly 26 times already.

The offense hasn’t pulled its weight around him either with receivers dropping passes, tight end David Njoku missing time, and the entire offensive line being either injured or struggling.

That being said, fingers will always be pointed at the guy making $200+ million guaranteed, and rightfully so especially with former Browns No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield tearing it up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s a tough situation that doesn’t have an easy solution, but the outside noise is going to continue until Watson shuts people up and starts winning games.

