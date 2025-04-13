Deshaun Watson Reacts To Browns Signing Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns keep adding bodies to their quarterback room.

Deshaun Watson will most likely miss the whole season after a setback in his injury recovery.

They traded for Kenny Pickett earlier in the offseason, and they just brought back Joe Flacco.

With that in mind, Watson took to social media to share yet another hype video of him working out with a cryptic caption:

“Open your eyes and see the bigger Pic! MoreGlory!” Watson posted.

Watson has posted several clips and pictures of him working out in the Browns’ facilities, teasing a big comeback to silence the doubters.

However, it’s hard to envision him ever suiting up for the Browns at any point in the future.

Team owner Jimmy Haslam claimed that trading for him was a big swing and miss.

A big portion of the fan base isn’t very fond of Watson either, and some literally cheered when he fell with a potentially season-ending injury last season.

Watson is still young, and there will always be a market for experienced quarterbacks.

Nevertheless, considering his history of injuries, his issues off the field, and the way he’s performed since the Houston Texans traded him, it’s hard to think another team will bring him in as a starter, or at least not on a lucrative contract.

For now, while he continues to work hard in his recovery, Flacco, Pickett, and whoever they get in the NFL Draft will compete for the starting job.

