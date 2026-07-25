Young Browns Player Looks Nothing Like He Did Last Year

With players starting to trickle into training camp for the Cleveland Browns, we’re close to finally getting to see this overhauled roster in live action. That means there are only a few days left of the quietest portion of the NFL calendar, which can’t end soon enough.

That also means it’s the end of “best shape of his life” season and hopefully every player on the roster took part in the festivities. One player who looks like he certainly did is defensive tackle Mason Graham, who is turning heads with his recent workout videos.

In a recent clip shared on social media, the sophomore sensation showed off a lean physique and improved quickness while working with pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan.

“#Browns DT Mason Graham recently posted his workouts with pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan Looks a lot more lean and quicker off the ball compared to last year,” Mac wrote.

#Browns DT Mason Graham recently posted his workouts with pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan Looks a lot more lean and quicker off the ball compared to last year pic.twitter.com/7LP7x5Grz3 — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) July 24, 2026

With Myles Garrett no longer around, there is plenty of room for a new defensive star or two to emerge as leaders. Graham is the perfect candidate to do so as he was the undeniable anchor of Michigan’s national championship team in the 2023 season. Graham had a strong rookie campaign with 49 tackles and four pass deflections, but only 0.5 sacks.

Graham was projected to be used in last year’s scheme as a pass rusher as opposed to just a run stuffer like he was at Michigan, but it didn’t show up in the stat sheet. We’ll see if new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg can get more out of him in that aspect, especially now that he is looking leaner and more explosive.

Graham had 3.5 sacks in his last year at Michigan, so he is capable of doing more than just eating up blockers. He also finished third among rookies with 36 pressures but was obviously unable to finish the job. Of course, he did have a teammate who racked up 23 sacks, which is also a testament to the job Graham did collapsing pockets alongside him.

His counterpart, Maliek Collins, was recently placed on the PUP list heading into camp, so Graham will be thrust into an even larger role right away. Hopefully Collins can join Graham on the field soon so they can pick up where they left off last season.

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