Video Shows Browns Star Meeting Donald Trump

The Cleveland Browns are getting ready for the upcoming campaign.

Most of their stars have given the fans an inside look at their offseason preparation.

However, life is more than just work.

Even professional athletes should take some time off to relax.

That’s what Browns star TE David Njoku did on Saturday night.

As shown by Benny Johnson on X, the Miami product was at UFC 314, and he went out of his way to meet President Donald Trump.

Cleveland Brown’s tight end David Njoku greets President Trump at UFC 314 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tAk4b7o5sQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 13, 2025

Njoku has been a very busy man over the past month or so.

He was spotted working out with fellow Miami alumni Cam Ward multiple times, and that even raised speculation about the Browns and whether they would trade up with the Tennessee Titans to make Ward their next quarterback.

However, that doesn’t sound like a realistic possibility at the moment.

Njoku has also reportedly been in talks with the team about a potential contract extension.

He’s entering the final year of his previous contract extension and could become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 season.

Given how valuable he’s been for the Browns’ offense as one of their few reliable pass-catchers, it should be a matter of time before they work something out.

NEXT:

Insider Names 4 QB Prospects On Browns' Radar