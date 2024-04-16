Deshaun Watson Reveals How Long He Was Playing Hurt

Cleveland Browns fans have been critical of Deshaun Watson’s toughness, especially after the quarterback played in only six games last season due to injury.

Could new information regarding Watson’s injury give the team’s fanbase a different perspective on their franchise signal caller?

In a video clip shared to Twitter by Mary Kay Cabot, Watson explained the injury “possibly” happened as early as Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.

“In the Tennessee game, I was dealing with shoulder injuries,” Watson told reporters Tuesday.

#Browns Deshaun Watson acknowledges he doesn’t know when he fractured the shoulder. “Possibly” happened on hit Week 3 vs #Titans. pic.twitter.com/2uWIV061F2 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 16, 2024

Doctors told Watson that pinpointing the date his fracture occurred is difficult, especially given the rarity that it occurs in football athletes.

The injury is more common in baseball players, Watson explained.

Watson knew “for sure” his injury was more severe than the original strained rotator cuff diagnosis he received by the time his team played on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.

A clicking sound – like the one Watson heard in Baltimore – is an indication of this particular type of injury, he added.

The bone fracture required surgical repair, costing Watson an opportunity to play beyond his team’s Week 10 victory over the Ravens.

Watson’s doctor was “amazed” that the quarterback stayed in to finish both the Week 3 and Week 10 contests, Watson said.

Both the team and Watson have been following the doctor’s rehab advice to ensure the injury heals in time for the 2024 season.

Last year, Watson played in six total games for the Browns, passing for 1,115 yards and seven touchdowns despite the injury-shortened playing time.

