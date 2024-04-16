Former Browns Player Sees No ‘Weaknesses’ For Current Roster

Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey knew how to spot a strong offensive unit.

And as a veteran defender, he knew what a strong defense looked like, too.

Kirksey believes both are in place for the current Browns squad.

In a video clip posted by Cleveland’s official Twitter account, Kirksey assessed that weak links in the roster were hard to spot.

“When you look at it, it’s like where are the weaknesses, and you really don’t see any,” Kirksey told reporters about his former team.

tough to find a weakness on this roster pic.twitter.com/i10uRLv0fU — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 16, 2024

The athlete pointed to team stars like wide receiver Amari Cooper, running back Nick Chubb, and offensive guard Joel Bitonio as the strength of Cleveland’s offense.

Defensively, the Browns had an elite unit last season as the team ranked first in the league in total yards allowed.

Kirksey praised the Browns’ front office, commending the staff for assembling the roster Cleveland currently enjoys.

The linebacker also commented on the coaching staff as he told reporters despite never playing under Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski, he had heard nothing but positives about the coach.

Former teammate Rashard Higgins joined Kirksey at the retirement ceremony as both players signed one-day contracts to officially retire as a part of the Browns organization.

