Deshaun Watson Says He Has Been Talking To DeAndre Hopkins

The Cleveland Browns did a solid job of revamping their receiving corps in the offseason.

Trading for Elijah Moore gave them a potential playmaker out of the slot and one of the fastest wideouts in the game, and Cedric Tillman is a physical specimen with the potential to be a mismatch on every snap.

Now, they could add the cherry on top of the sundae by signing DeAndre Hopkins, who was recently waived by the Arizona Cardinals.

Needless to say, that would be huge for Deshaun Watson in his first full season under center, and the Clemson product admitted that they’ve been in contact, although he did say it’s not up to him to make that happen.

They have been apart for a few years, but they did put together one of the most explosive connections in the league when they played for the Houston Texans.

They have a strong connection and bond, and it wouldn’t be crazy to think that Hopkins could also look to run it back with the quarterback whom he had his best seasons with.

Hopkins has never played with a guy as talented as Watson and vice versa, and this just makes sense for way too many reasons.

Of course, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs might give him the better shot at winning a Super Bowl, but the Browns could also be a dark horse to come out of the AFC, especially if he’s there lining up opposite Amari Cooper next season.