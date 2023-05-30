Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Deshaun Watson Says He Has Been Talking To DeAndre Hopkins

Deshaun Watson Says He Has Been Talking To DeAndre Hopkins

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns did a solid job of revamping their receiving corps in the offseason.

Trading for Elijah Moore gave them a potential playmaker out of the slot and one of the fastest wideouts in the game, and Cedric Tillman is a physical specimen with the potential to be a mismatch on every snap.

Now, they could add the cherry on top of the sundae by signing DeAndre Hopkins, who was recently waived by the Arizona Cardinals.

Needless to say, that would be huge for Deshaun Watson in his first full season under center, and the Clemson product admitted that they’ve been in contact, although he did say it’s not up to him to make that happen.

They have been apart for a few years, but they did put together one of the most explosive connections in the league when they played for the Houston Texans.

They have a strong connection and bond, and it wouldn’t be crazy to think that Hopkins could also look to run it back with the quarterback whom he had his best seasons with.

Hopkins has never played with a guy as talented as Watson and vice versa, and this just makes sense for way too many reasons.

Of course, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs might give him the better shot at winning a Super Bowl, but the Browns could also be a dark horse to come out of the AFC, especially if he’s there lining up opposite Amari Cooper next season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Comments On Browns' Interest In DeAndre Hopkins

56 mins ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Announce Final Date To Make Dog Logo Vote

3 hours ago

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Buccaneers defeated the Cardinals 19-16 in overtime.

Stats Show Why DeAndre Hopkins Would Want To Play With Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13.

DeAndre Hopkins Is Reportedly 'Open' To Signing With Browns

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Nick Chubb Tops PFF's RB Rankings Ahead Of 2023 Season

3 days ago

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns

Analyst Names What The Biggest Goal For Browns Should Be This Season

4 days ago

browns fans holding up a defense sign

Insider Has A Strong Belief About Browns Defense In 2023

4 days ago

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13.

DeAndre Hopkins' Release Has Browns Fans Speculating

4 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analysts Debate What A Successful Season Would Be For Browns In 2023

5 days ago

Analyst Has A Clear Opinion About Myles Garrett Not Being At OTAs

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns

The Browns Now Have 2 Finalists For Dog Logo

5 days ago

Za'Darius Smith #55 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates a sack against Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Za'Darius Smith Has A Strong Belief About Teaming Up With Myles Garrett

5 days ago

xfl post

The Browns Recently Worked Out An XFL Running Back

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

A Former Browns LB Has Made An Appearance At OTAs

6 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Insider Comments On Expectations For Myles Garrett In 2023

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares A Strong Belief About The Deshaun Watson Contract

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Their QB Ranking For Deshaun Watson Ahead Of 2023 Season

7 days ago

Za'Darius Smith #55 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after a play in the fourth quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on November 06, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.

Za'Darius Smith Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Jersey Number

7 days ago

Former member of the Cleveland Browns Josh Cribbs poses with a fan during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Today's Josh Cribbs Announcement

1 week ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns CB Delivers First Pitch At Guardians Game

1 week ago

Former Cleveland Browns running back and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown attends Haute Living And Louis XIII Celebrate Jim Brown's 80th Birthday on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

Browns Share The Top Moments Of Jim Brown's Legendary Career

1 week ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper's Beach Outfit Has Fans Talking

2 weeks ago

Cleveland Browns players walk off the field after the second day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 29, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.

2 Browns Rookies Who Should See The Most Playing Time

1 week ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

3 Browns Players Fighting For A Roster Spot This Offseason

1 week ago

Kevin Stefanski Comments On Browns' Interest In DeAndre Hopkins

No more pages to load