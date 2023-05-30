Kevin Stefanski Comments On Browns’ Interest In DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals finally parted ways with DeAndre Hopkins and — just as expected — it didn’t take long before he was tied to half of the league, the Cleveland Browns included.

However, as much as everyone would love to have a guy like Hopkins on the team, the Browns could actually be a legit suitor, given his history with Deshaun Watson.

That’s why HC Kevin Stefanski couldn’t dodge a question when asked about the prospect of signing the former Houston Texans star, even though he claimed he loves his current WR corps:

“I really, really like our wide receiver room,” Stefanski said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I love the guys that are in there. Andrew and his crew are always looking at every avenue, so I won’t comment specifically on the player other than to say that I really like our roster.”

#Browns Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t be specific about interest in DeAndre Hopkins but says he really likes his WR corps pic.twitter.com/BFB5fjDE9K — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 30, 2023

Stefanski pretty much deflected the question, as he should, as he’s not the one responsible for hiring or trading guys away.

Browns GM Andrew Berry has been quite aggressive throughout the course of the offseason, and he made it clear that he’d look to add more veteran firepower if it became available.

He then traded for Za’Darius Smith, and he can keep that same mindset now that one of the best wideouts of the past decade has suddenly become available.

There’s no doubt that Watson would absolutely love to have the chance to play with arguably his most talented and impactful teammate ever, even if the Browns have already strengthened that position with the additions of Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman.

It’s not every day that a player of Hopkins’ caliber is up for grabs, let alone that your team has a legit chance to get him, so Browns fans hope Berry picks up the phone and gets it done.