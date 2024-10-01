Browns Nation

Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Deshaun Watson Sends 2-Word Message After Loss To Raiders

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns drops back to pass in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

 

Despite starting the season 1-3, the Cleveland Browns are far from being an afterthought this season.

Over the past decade, 11 teams have advanced to the playoffs despite having a 1-3 record to begin the campaign.

The Browns and their fans are hoping to make that number rise despite losing contests to the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Las Vegas Raiders to begin the year.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has faith that his team has the capacity to pull this off.

After the team’s 20-16 loss this weekend to Las Vegas, the Browns’ signal caller shared a two-word response on Instagram following the team’s third loss this season (via X).

“Outwork Everyone,” was Watson’s two-word message, words viewers saw written on the picture of Michael Jordan as he was warming up for the Chicago Bulls.

Watson was originally criticized as the problem plaguing the Browns, and his play to open the season at Dallas was among the league’s worst this year.

Still, the quarterback has improved throughout the course of the season, and PFF recognized Watson’s play on Sunday against the Raiders as being the best on the team.

Watson earned an 86.0 grade from PFF after he finished the game 24-of-32 for 176 yards and one touchdown against one interception.

The 6-foot-4 signal caller also ran for 55 yards on 10 carries in the loss.

For the season, Watson has now completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 727 yards and four touchdowns through the air against three interceptions.

The mobile quarterback has also accounted for 117 rushing yards on 22 carries and one rushing score.

