Updated Super Bowl Odds Reveals Significant Move For Browns

The Cleveland Browns entered this season with Super Bowl aspirations, but the AFC North franchise currently sits at 1-3 following a defeat in Las Vegas last weekend.

Franchises that start 1-3 have made the playoffs only 13 percent of the time over the past decade, and only two teams have won a playoff game of the 11 franchises that qualified for the postseason.

With historical trends showing a downward trajectory for the Browns, oddsmakers have updated their projections after the Week 4 contests.

Those projections have moved Cleveland significantly closer to the bottom of the league, a drop reported by analyst Jeff Sherman.

On X, Sherman revealed the Browns have the 25th-best odds to make the Super Bowl at 200-to-1.

NFL Super Bowl updated KC 5/1

SF 6/1

Bal, Det 8/1

Buf 10/1

Hou 12/1

Min 14/1

Phi 16/1

GB, Cin, NYJ 20/1

Dal, Sea, Pit 30/1

Wsh 40/1

Atl, NO, TB 50/1

Chi 60/1

LAC, Ind 80/1

LAR, LV, Ari 100/1

Mia, Jax, Cle, Den 200/1

Ten 300/1

NYG 500/1

NE, Car 1000/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) October 1, 2024

Last week, the Browns were at 80-to-1 odds before the team dropped its third contest of the season to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cleveland is tied with the Miami Dolphins, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Denver Broncos with those same odds.

Kansas City continues to sit atop the NFL with 5-to-1 odds while San Francisco is at 6-to-1.

The top five is rounded out with AFC North rival Baltimore and Detroit both receiving 8-to-1 odds while the Buffalo Bills have 10-to-1 odds.

Houston (12-to-1), Minnesota (14-to-1), and Philadelphia (16/1) are ranked sixth through eight, respectively, while the Packers, Bengals, and Jets are tied for ninth at 20-to-1 odds.

The Browns have plenty of time to reverse these trends and buck historical data about 1-3 starts.

Cleveland had 16 players who were inactive against the Raiders due to injuries, and the Browns have an opportunity to rebound once the squad has those starters return to the field.

