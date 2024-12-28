Deshaun Watson Sends 6 Word Message To Fans About Injury

Deshaun Watson looked like he was finally turning a corner during the 2024 NFL season as he showed some signs of life in the middle of the year.

Watson started the regular season off really slowly, struggling with his passing and keeping the chains moving.

The veteran quarterback looked healthy on the field, but it was clear he lost a step and his confidence in throwing the football.

Unfortunately, Watson’s regular season ended in disappointment as he tore his Achilles and will begin an extensive rehab process.

Complicating matters for the Browns is that Watson is owed a large amount of guaranteed money, so he will likely remain on their roster for at least two more years.

Fortunately, it appears that Watson is making progress as he posted a photo of him standing via his personal Instagram account.

“Back On My Feet! MOREGLORY!” Watson posted on Instagram.

Achilles tears are serious injuries that have affected other quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins the past year, so Watson’s at least got some guidelines for how to proceed with rehab.

It’s good to see him back on his feet, though, as Achilles injuries can often spell the end of an athlete’s career as they get older.

As of now, Watson will likely miss at least the start of the 2025 NFL season given the timing of his injury though his status as a starter when he returns is unclear.

Cleveland would be better off bringing in some competition for Watson regardless of his health status moving forward.

