Analyst Has Clear Advice For Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Barring a shocking turn of events or an injury, the Cleveland Browns will continue to roll with Dorian Thompson-Robinson as their starting quarterback.

That’s not necessarily a great thing if you’re trying to compete or determine whether Jameis Winston can be the team’s starter next season, and much less if you want to evaluate the personnel around him.

That’s why Emmett Golden has one simple piece of advice for the struggling signal-caller, or more like a clear demand: Give the ball to Jerry Jeudy.

Talking on ESPN Radio, the analyst claimed that there was no way that Jeudy should go a full half of football with just one target.

He argued that he was “always open,” and that if things aren’t there, then they should look to force them, just like the Cincinnati Bengals or Minnesota Vikings have done with Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, respectively.

With all due respect, Jeudy is no Ja’Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson, not by a mile, but he’s by far the best playmaker on the team right now.

The Browns may have found their WR1, and as such, they need to make sure to feed him and put him in a position to prove that they don’t need to go after another alpha pass-catcher in the offseason.

Also, putting the ball in your best players’ hands is always much better for struggling quarterbacks, and Jeudy would most likely make him look less erratic out there.

