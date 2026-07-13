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Deshaun Watson Sends A Message In Latest Workout Video

Jimmy Swartz
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Deshaun Watson Sends A Message In Latest Workout Video
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

 

Deshaun Watson has let his actions do most of the talking this offseason, and his latest Instagram post added both a visual and a verbal message. The clip showed Watson putting in work with his young receivers during the break between the organized team activities and the start of camp.

Watson posted the workout footage on Instagram alongside a message heading into 2026.

“1% better 4OVE,” Watson posted on Instagram.

For a quarterback coming back from a prolonged stretch of injuries and inconsistency, Watson has committed to the daily work required to get back to the player he knows he can be.

Seeing KC Concepcion among the receivers Watson is working with during these sessions adds another layer to why this footage matters. Concepcion is one of the most versatile and explosive weapons on the entire roster, a first-round pick whose speed, yards after catch ability, and comfort running designed plays in the open field gives the offense a dimension it has lacked for years. Watson building chemistry with him before either of them has put on pads in a training camp setting accelerates the timing and trust between quarterback and receiver in ways that pay real dividends once the competition begins in earnest.

The 4OVE tag in Watson’s caption, his shorthand for forever, reflects the same competitive identity that defined his career before everything unraveled in Cleveland. Watson clearly views himself as someone still with something to prove. Whether that belief translates to the practice field and eventually to games is the only question that actually matters, but the consistency of effort Watson has shown this summer shows that he is taking it seriously.

Training camp will tell the real story. But the version of Watson showing up in these workout videos and building connections with young receivers like Concepcion is the version Browns fans have been waiting to see for years.

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Jimmy Swartz
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Browns Nation Staff
Jimmy Swartz
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Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. Born and raised in Ohio and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, I understand the passion, frustration, and [...]

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