Insider Says New Browns Duo Is Going To Be ‘Dynamite’

The Browns’ linebacker room has drawn significant attention this offseason thanks to Carson Schwesinger’s Defensive Rookie of the Year season, but the piece of this unit that has not gotten nearly enough attention is the player lining up next to him. Quincy Williams arrived in Cleveland bringing familiarity with Mike Rutenberg’s defensive system and a vocal leadership presence that could prove just as valuable as any individual stat he produces on the field.

Mary Kay Cabot shared her excitement about the Schwesinger and Williams pairing during a recent podcast appearance, discussing what the pairing could mean for the entire defense.

“I am also excited to see Schwesinger paired with Quincy Williams. I think those guys together are going to be dynamite. I think they are going to push each other, bring out the best in each other. We have seen Quincy. He is so vocal. He knows the Mike Rutenberg system. He knows what a Mike Rutenberg linebacker does on every down. I think he is going to be able to help elevate Carson Schwesinger’s game a little bit and make sure he understands the nuances of the Rutenberg system. I think those 2 guys are going to play well off of each other and really make sure that the Cleveland Browns linebackers are a force to be reckoned with,” Cabot said.

A linebacker who already understands what Rutenberg’s scheme demands on every individual down does not need time to decode the playbook or translate concepts from one defensive language to another. He can focus immediately on execution and communication, which is where veteran linebackers add the most value to younger players still learning the mental side of a professional defense.

Two players communicating fluently at the second level of a defense creates a multiplying effect that makes everyone around them better, from the linemen working to collapse the pocket to the secondary reacting to what develops after the snap.

Williams’ career numbers reflect the kind of consistent production that earned him a spot in this linebacker room. He has accumulated 396 career tackles, 12.5 sacks, and 1 All-Pro selection across 7 professional seasons, including 3.5 sacks and 45 tackles in 13 games last year. That production, paired with his knowledge of what Rutenberg’s defense asks from its linebackers, gives Cleveland a veteran foundation around which Schwesinger can continue developing into the player the organization believes he can become.

The Browns’ linebacker corps could quietly become one of the more underrated units in the entire AFC heading into the regular season.

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