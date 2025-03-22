Deshaun Watson Sends Message To Fans Amid Rehab

Psalms 46:10 is one of many well-known Bible verses, exacting words that call upon followers to trust in God’s power despite times of chaos and uncertainty.

The scripture’s meaning is one that Deshaun Watson is leaning on this year as he recovers from his season-ending Achilles surgery.

Watson chose that scripture to caption in his latest workout on his Instagram.

“4OVE x GODSPEED [Psalms 46:10],” Watson wrote.

Deshaun continues to stay in the lab! New posts via Instagram/@deshaunwatson pic.twitter.com/CZqsi9CQUi — Down With The Browns Podcast (@DWTB_) March 22, 2025

In the photos, Watson can be seen wearing a protective boot to prevent further injury to his Achilles tendon.

The quarterback posted images working out his upper body, focusing on his throwing motion and his arm strength.

He also shared one image of him smiling during the workout, suggesting he’s in good spirits while rehabbing his injury.

Cleveland lost Watson’s services in October when he fell to the turf without contact, rupturing his Achilles tendon in the process.

It marked the second straight year that Watson was unable to finish the season after suffering a major injury.

During the team’s end-of-the-season processes, the Browns discovered that Watson reinjured his tendon, requiring a second surgery that will likely prevent him from playing during the 2025 season.

Watson has been a lightning rod for controversy since 2020 when his off-the-field allegations came to light.

Cleveland acquired his services for a monumental haul in 2022, sending six total draft picks to the Texans.

The Browns later signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract that was fully guaranteed.

His deal has been problematic for Cleveland, hindering the team’s ability to sign players this offseason due to their salary cap restraints.

