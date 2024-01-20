Deshaun Watson Shares Honest Thoughts About C.J. Stroud

In the wake of the Houston Texan’s dominating win over the Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson opened up about what it was like to lose to his former team.

Even though he wasn’t on the field, Watson has been QB1 for the Browns for the last two seasons when he’s been healthy and not suspended.

Therefore, even though he didn’t take part in the game, Watson was certainly invested on an emotional level, especially considering it was against the team that drafted him.

Adding another element to the equation is the fact that Watson was well on his way to being the Texans’ franchise quarterback until off-the-field issues derailed his career in Houston.

Since his departure, the Texans have gone through several quarterbacks but seem to have found a keeper in rookie CJ Stroud.

When asked whether or not it’s tough to watch another quarterback take over the city that Watson once ruled, he had this to say (via Grant Puskar on Twitter.)

Sounds like @deshaunwatson just wants to see CJ be great. Big brother role from Cali training. “That’s your city now. Anything you need, you got it.” pic.twitter.com/8IDxeItkKk — Grant Puskar (@grant_puskar_) January 20, 2024

No one would blame Watson for being at least a little bitter or jealous over Stroud’s success, but he insists that he is nothing but supportive of the rookie phenom.

Watson also mentioned that he and Stroud have trained together and have the same agent and that he sees himself as a distant big brother to Stroud.

Stoud is largely to thank for the Texans’ success this year, as he led the team to a 10-7 record and is the odds-on favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

While Watson only started six games, he went 5-1 and played a role in the Browns’ success as well.

If both quarterbacks can stay healthy in the years to come, odds are that they’ll have at least one proper head-to-head playoff matchup.