Deshaun Watson Speaks Out About Davante Adams Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a precarious position, searching for answers to revitalize their struggling offense.

With the team’s offensive production ranking 31st in the league, the front office is exploring all avenues for improvement.

Speculation has naturally turned to potential trade targets, with marquee names like six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins emerging as tantalizing possibilities before the November 5 trade deadline.

However, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson appears unfazed by the trade rumors swirling around the team.

In a recent press conference, Watson made it clear that his focus remains squarely on the players currently in the locker room.

As reported by Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Watson emphasized his commitment to improving execution and winning games with the existing roster.

“I’m locked in on my guys that I have in this locker room now,” Watson stated. “I don’t get into the trade talks or things like that or trying to add guys. I’m trying to focus on the execution, the game plan so we can be productive on Sunday against the Commanders. All that is for (Andrew Berry) and the front office.”

While the prospect of adding a player of Adams’ caliber is undoubtedly intriguing, Watson’s comments suggest a desire to build chemistry and cohesion with his current receiving corps.

The Browns do have Amari Cooper, a proven No. 1 receiver when at his best.

However, Cooper’s performance has been disappointing so far this season, leading the league with eight drops and struggling to make an impact.

Given the team’s offensive woes and Cooper’s struggles, it’s possible that General Manager Andrew Berry and the Browns’ front office might consider exploring trade options, even if Watson himself remains focused on in-house solutions.

