Reggie Langhorne Sounds Off On Browns’ Issues This Season

The Cleveland Browns are grappling with significant challenges across all facets of their game.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski’s mantra of excelling in offense, defense, and special teams has fallen short in the 2024 season.

The once-formidable defense has lost it’s edge, with key players underperforming compared to last year.

Meanwhile, the offense shows brief glimpses of potential on opening drives but crumbles when it matters most.

Browns legend Reggie Langhorne didn’t mince words during his appearance on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” podcast.

He asserted, “The offense line has no clue what they’re doing,” suggesting that players struggle to adapt to defensive adjustments made by opponents.

Langhorne further expressed his frustration, stating, “We keep finding ourselves not playing good football for three quarters. We get one drive, and then for the rest of the game, we are hoping we will get 1st downs. We are hoping it gets better.”

He likened the offense to a faulty engine where fixing one part leads to another breaking down.

The Browns’ games have been marred by mental errors, dropped passes, and costly penalties.

This pattern has persisted through their losses to the Raiders and Giants, their narrow win over the Jaguars, and their defeat by the Cowboys.

Langhorne urges players and the staff to take responsibility for their underwhelming start and gain a better understanding of their roles.

While it’s still early in the season, the Browns face an uphill battle to turn things around.

Their upcoming game against the Washington Commanders presents another challenge, especially with Jayden Daniels leading a high-powered offense.

The Browns will need to address their issues swiftly and comprehensively if they hope to salvage their season and live up to preseason expectations.

