Deshaun Watson’s Contract Named ‘Worst Of Last Decade’

Deshaun Watson’s colossal five-year, $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns has rapidly devolved into a cautionary tale of NFL financial mismanagement.

What was once heralded as a transformative acquisition now stands as a stark reminder of the risks inherent in massive quarterback investments.

The contract’s burden becomes increasingly apparent with each passing season.

Cleveland remains committed to paying Watson $46 million in both 2025 and 2026—a sum fully guaranteed despite minimal on-field production.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon didn’t mince words, ranking Watson’s contract as the worst NFL quarterback deal in the last decade.

“This has undoubtedly become the holy grail for bad contracts. Considering their reputation for quite simply doing dumb things, it’s amazing the Browns had the gall to look at a baggage-plagued Deshaun Watson in 2022 and decide to give him the largest contract guarantee in league history (by a mile),” Gagnon wrote.

Watson’s Browns tenure has been nothing short of a disappointment. By season’s end, he will have played a mere 19 games across three years, frequently sidelined on injured reserve.

His performance metrics paint a bleak picture: a losing record and an underwhelming 80.7 passer rating that falls far short of the expectations set by his astronomical contract.

The financial implications are staggering.

Cutting ties would trigger a massive dead-cap hit—a potential financial earthquake that underscores the contract’s toxicity.

As the NFL watches this high-stakes drama unfold, Watson’s contract has become more than just a player’s deal.

It’s a cautionary tale about the dangers of financial commitments in professional football, where potential and performance don’t align.

