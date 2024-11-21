Jerry Jeudy Reacts To Reported Nixed Jets Trade

Jerry Jeudy’s NFL journey took an unexpected turn this offseason, narrowly avoiding a potential trade to the New York Jets.
Sources reveal that former Jets GM Joe Douglas had aggressively pursued Jeudy, proposing a deal that would have sent Allen Lazard and a Day 2 draft pick to Denver.
However, Jets owner Woody Johnson ultimately vetoed the transaction, effectively blocking the potential move.
The Cleveland Browns capitalized on this opportunity, acquiring Jeudy for a remarkably modest price—a fifth- and sixth-round draft pick.
Recognizing his potential, the Browns quickly secured the former first-round wide receiver with a lucrative three-year extension worth up to $58 million, including $41 million in guaranteed money.
Interestingly, Jeudy himself added a layer of intrigue to the trade narrative.
In a cryptic social media response, he suggested he was the one who nixed the Jets deal.
“Nah I did lol,” he tweeted, followed by a subsequent “God did” comment—leaving fans and analysts to speculate about the behind-the-scenes dynamics.
Jerry Jeudy's post after report that Jets owner vetoed trade for him over the summer 👀 pic.twitter.com/xsYtV1gmoQ
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 20, 2024
Nah I did lol
— Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) November 20, 2024
God did
— Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) November 20, 2024
😂
— Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) November 20, 2024
The potential Jets trade would have complicated matters financially.
Since joining the Browns, Jeudy has made an immediate impact.
Through 10 games, he’s recorded a team-high 39 catches for 560 yards and two receiving touchdowns, demonstrating his value to Cleveland’s offensive strategy.
While the Jets missed out, the Browns appear to have secured a promising talent who’s eager to prove his worth on a new team.NEXT: Insider Makes Prediction About Browns' QB Situation Next Season