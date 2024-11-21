Browns Nation

Thursday, November 21, 2024
Jerry Jeudy Reacts To Reported Nixed Jets Trade

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Jerry Jeudy’s NFL journey took an unexpected turn this offseason, narrowly avoiding a potential trade to the New York Jets.

Sources reveal that former Jets GM Joe Douglas had aggressively pursued Jeudy, proposing a deal that would have sent Allen Lazard and a Day 2 draft pick to Denver.

However, Jets owner Woody Johnson ultimately vetoed the transaction, effectively blocking the potential move.

The Cleveland Browns capitalized on this opportunity, acquiring Jeudy for a remarkably modest price—a fifth- and sixth-round draft pick.

Recognizing his potential, the Browns quickly secured the former first-round wide receiver with a lucrative three-year extension worth up to $58 million, including $41 million in guaranteed money.

Interestingly, Jeudy himself added a layer of intrigue to the trade narrative.

In a cryptic social media response, he suggested he was the one who nixed the Jets deal.

“Nah I did lol,” he tweeted, followed by a subsequent “God did” comment—leaving fans and analysts to speculate about the behind-the-scenes dynamics.

The potential Jets trade would have complicated matters financially.

Since joining the Browns, Jeudy has made an immediate impact.

Through 10 games, he’s recorded a team-high 39 catches for 560 yards and two receiving touchdowns, demonstrating his value to Cleveland’s offensive strategy.

While the Jets missed out, the Browns appear to have secured a promising talent who’s eager to prove his worth on a new team.

Browns Nation