Deshaun Watson’s Fiancée Shows Off $2.5 Million Engagement Ring

Jilly Anais commanded a lot of attention recently, though the spotlight wasn’t solely focused on her modeling prowess.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback’s fiancée showcased more than just her swimsuit during Sports Illustrated’s Miami Swim Week show at The W Hotel in South Beach.

Back in March, Deshaun Watson proposed with a stunning piece from celebrity jeweler Vikar Ahmed that reportedly carries a $2.5 million price tag.

Anais returned for her second year with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, bringing added glamour to the occasion.

The engagement ring provided the perfect complement to her leopard-printed, lacy triangle-string bikini that helped her stand out among the other models.

“Here comes the bride” she captioned her recent Instagram post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｊｉｌｌｙ (@jillyanais)

She wore her long blonde hair in loose waves with a side part, keeping accessories minimal except for the eye-catching ring that dominated her look.

At 29, Anais has established herself as a multi-talented force. Her resume spans acting, music, dancing, writing, art, modeling, and social media influence.

The couple appears to be savoring their time away from football pressures.

Watson will soon shift his complete attention toward recovery and securing his position within Cleveland’s crowded quarterback room.

The Browns currently feature veteran talent in Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco alongside promising rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

For now, though, Watson and his fiancée are enjoying the spotlight off the field.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Harsh Truth About Possibility Of Shedeur Sanders Starting