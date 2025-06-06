Browns Nation

Thursday, June 5, 2025
Insider Reveals Harsh Truth About Possibility Of Shedeur Sanders Starting

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have four potential starting quarterbacks.

However, Shedeur Sanders has drawn the most buzz lately, and not just because of his social media platform.

Several reports say that Sanders has been quite impressive in OTAs.

He’s reportedly been the best quarterback on the team, and some believe he might be in line to start in Week 1.

However, that’s not the case with Tony Grossi.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” the renowned Browns insider stated that he just doesn’t see a clear path for Sanders to be the starter:

“I wouldn’t say no way [to Sanders starting], but I don’t see what that path is until he gets on the field. They’re the experts, they must not think he’s ready [to start],” Grossi said.

He isn’t the only person with legitimate reasons to have doubts about Sanders.

His tape is nothing special, the reports from his pre-draft visits were discouraging, and there’s a reason he slid that much in the draft.

Still, if he’s the best player, he should be given a fair chance to prove that on the field.

At the end of the day, it’s not about being right, and everybody will root for whoever’s under center.

Sanders faces a steep challenge to be the starter, but he seems to be moving in the right direction.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation