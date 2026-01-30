Deshaun Watson’s Recent Vacation Video Has Fans Talking

Cleveland Browns fans were shocked when the team first announced their historic signing of Deshaun Watson. The front office seemed to have a vision for him and his future with the organization, but that has yet to be realized due to injuries and his off-field issues.

He’s entering the final year of his contract, and the jury is still out on whether he’ll take a snap for the Browns this season. Watson hasn’t been in the news much lately, as he’s managed to mostly stay out of the spotlight, but a recent vacation of his has caught the attention of the media and fans.

“TRENDING: Cleveland #Browns Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson and his new wife Jilly Anais posted a video that they are on an offseason vacation in Florence, Italy. The Watsons had so much luggage that they had to use a whole other car to carry it.”

TRENDING: Cleveland #Browns Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson and his new wife Jilly Anais posted a video that they are on an offseason vacation in Florence, Italy. The Watsons had so much luggage that they had to use a whole other car to carry it.

pic.twitter.com/WwEbzINWGL — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 30, 2026

Fans had plenty of reactions.

“Any chance he can retire and you to can live over there ?” one fan wrote.

“Deshaun spends like crazy. I seriously wonder how much of his contract he’s already bit into and how much he’s got left. I know he’s made a few investments but still,” another fan said.

“Wish he could put that level of energy into learning the playbook and getting on the field…,” another fan commented.

“I guess it’s safe to say I’m the only one gonna leave a nice comment. Enjoy y’all vacation. Safe travels back home. lol,” another fan said.

Watson and his wife brought what appears to be an obscene amount of clothes on their vacation to Italy, which they’re taking for an undisclosed amount of time. The Browns don’t require him and his teammates to be back in the facility for a few months, so he has plenty of time to rest and relax before official team activities begin.

Normally, if a player went on a vacation like this, it wouldn’t be major news, and fanbases wouldn’t have much to say about it. But, with Watson’s injury history in mind, and the fact that he’s hardly played for the Browns, everything he does is met with a lot of scrutiny.

The Browns have had heartbreak after heartbreak at the quarterback position, and no matter how high they draft a player, or how much money they pay for one, things haven’t worked out anywhere close to what they initially thought.

Whether it’s Watson, Sanders, or someone that’s not on the roster at the moment, the Browns need someone to establish themselves at QB and start turning this offense around.

NEXT:

Analyst Proposes Interesting OC Hire For Browns