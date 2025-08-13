Former Teammate Shares Honest Take On Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have several areas to focus on ahead of this season.

However, as expected, most of the talk has centered around their quarterback situation and, more specifically, Shedeur Sanders.

That’s why fellow Colorado alumnus LaJohntay Wester wanted to share his feelings on his former quarterback.

When asked about Shedeur, Wester gushed and had an interesting choice of words.

“He’s very misunderstood,” Wester told Carita Parks. “I just want everyone to know he’s one of the hardest-working people that I know. Funny guy. Great leader. He’s the type of player that could change an organization, on and off the field. He does a lot of charity stuff in the community and he works hard. He brings everybody together.”

“He’s the type of player that could change an organization.” -LaJohntay Wester speaking on his former quarterback, Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/0pNWncXBWm — 2025 Big XII Burner Tournament Champion (@SKOBUFFS22) August 12, 2025

There was a lot of pre-draft talk about Sanders’ personality and the way he handled himself in those interviews.

While some loved the fact that he’s a confident man who believes in himself and his body of work, others argued that he came across as arrogant and entitled.

But Sanders has shown nothing negative since he’s been in Cleveland and has even been involved in the community with many events.

He’s also been putting in a lot of work in practice, often being the first person there and the last one to leave.

Sanders now faces a steep challenge, and he’s aced all of his tests so far, but he still has a long way to go to take the reins of this team, even if he may be the best option.

